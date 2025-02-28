Mountains at Risk: Rising Floods in High Mountain Asia
A recent study reveals an alarming increase in floods in High Mountain Asia since 2000, mainly due to climate change. This rise in flood frequency coincides with increased unpredictability in flood timing. Shifting precipitation patterns and rising temperatures are exacerbating flood risks in this sensitive region.
Flood occurrences in High Mountain Asia (HMA) have risen significantly since 2000, mainly as a result of climate change, according to a new study by scientists including Sonam Wangchuk.
The research analyzed 1,015 flood events since 1950, revealing not only an increase in frequency but also unpredictability in timing, particularly outside traditional monsoon periods.
Experts highlight the influence of rising temperatures and altered precipitation on the region's water cycle, pointing to climate change and human activities like urbanization and deforestation as key contributors to heightened flood risks.
