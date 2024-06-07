CBI Files Charge Sheet in Lalu Prasad's Land-for-Jobs Scam

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed its final charge sheet on Friday, linking former railway minister Lalu Prasad and his family to the land-for-jobs scam. Officials revealed that the report, submitted in the special court, details irregularities across multiple railway zones where employment was allegedly exchanged for land.

The charge sheet names several members of Lalu Prasad's family, including his wife Rabri Devi, son Tej Pratap Yadav, daughter Hema Yadav, and former aide Bhola Yadav, as accused. It underlines that the scam involved acquiring land at prices lower than both the prevailing circle rate and the market rate.

The special court is scheduled to consider the CBI's findings on July 6. The investigation found that the accused conspired with railway officials to engage people as 'substitutes' in return for land obtained in the names of the accused or their close relatives, acquired below market value.

