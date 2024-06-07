Brutal Dowry Violence In Aligarh: Woman Tied, Beaten By In-Laws

In a shocking incident of dowry violence, a newly-married woman in Aligarh was subjected to brutal torture by her in-laws. Tied to a tree and beaten mercilessly, her ordeal has sparked outrage on social media. The woman, who hails from a village under Kuwarsi police jurisdiction and married in Soorat Garh, Atrauli, has seen her plight gain widespread attention after the video of the incident surfaced online.

The unfortunate event occurred on Tuesday, leading to the woman's parents filing a complaint with the police. According to the in-laws, the violence stemmed from the woman's family failing to meet demands for a motorcycle dowry. Following persistent harassment, the situation escalated tragically on Tuesday when she was publicly tied and beaten until locals intervened and untied her.

Circle Officer Amrit Jain confirmed on Friday that a case has been registered and stated that law enforcement is actively working to apprehend the woman's husband and his family members.

