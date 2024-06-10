Left Menu

Naxalite With Rs 2 Lakh Reward Surrenders in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli

A Naxalite named Kishor alias Mukesh Kannake surrendered to security forces in Gadchiroli, Maharashtra. Involved in multiple crimes, Kannake carried a reward of Rs 2 lakh. The surrender follows an intensified anti-Maoist operation, promising Rs 4.5 lakh under the government's rehabilitation policy.

PTI | Gadchiroli | Updated: 10-06-2024 18:35 IST | Created: 10-06-2024 18:35 IST
In a significant breakthrough, a Naxalite carrying a reward of Rs 2 lakh surrendered before the security forces in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district on Monday, according to official statements.

Kishor alias Mukesh Kannake, aged 37 and a resident of Nelgunda in Bhamragadh tehsil, capitulated to the police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), as per the officials.

Kannake, known for his involvement in acts of arson, armed encounters, and murders, will receive Rs 4.5 lakh under the rehabilitation policy of the Central and Maharashtra governments, officials added.

The superintendent of police stated that due to the intensified anti-Maoist operations conducted by the Gadchiroli police, 15 hardcore Naxalites have surrendered in the district since 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

