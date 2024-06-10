Hamas Criticizes Blinken's Gaza Ceasefire Comments
Senior Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri criticized U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken's Gaza ceasefire comments as biased towards Israel. Zuhri stated that Blinken's stance is a significant obstacle to reaching a ceasefire agreement, accusing the U.S. of providing cover for Israeli actions in Gaza.
Senior Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri told Reuters on Monday that U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken's Gaza ceasefire comments were "biased to Israel" and that his stance is a real obstacle to reaching an agreement.
"Blinken's speech during his visit to Egypt is an example of bias to Israel and it offers an American cover to the holocaust conducted by the occupation in Gaza," he said.
