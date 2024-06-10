Hamas Criticizes Blinken's Gaza Ceasefire Comments

Senior Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri told Reuters on Monday that U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken's Gaza ceasefire comments were "biased to Israel" and that his stance is a real obstacle to reaching an agreement.

"Blinken's speech during his visit to Egypt is an example of bias to Israel and it offers an American cover to the holocaust conducted by the occupation in Gaza," he said.

