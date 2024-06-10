Left Menu

Dutch Tourist Missing on Greek Island Since Solo Hike

A 74-year-old Dutch tourist has been missing since Sunday morning after hiking alone on the Greek island of Samos. A search operation involving police, the coast guard, and the fire brigade is underway. The tourist's wife reported him missing on Sunday afternoon.

Reuters | Athens | Updated: 10-06-2024 20:02 IST | Created: 10-06-2024 20:02 IST
Dutch Tourist Missing on Greek Island Since Solo Hike
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Greece

A 74-year-old Dutch tourist has been missing since Sunday morning, when he went hiking alone on the Greek island of Samos, a police official said on Monday. He left from the area of Marathokampos on the southwest of the island and his wife reported him missing on Sunday afternoon.

"A search operation has been launched by police, the coast guard and the fire brigade," a police official told Reuters, adding that the man had been living on the island since May. Samos is an island of 30,000 people in the eastern Aegean.

On Sunday, the well known British TV presenter Michael Mosley was found dead following a four-day search operation on the Greek island of Symi after taking a walk alone in searing heat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise with U.S.-Philippines Joint Military Exercises

Tensions Rise with U.S.-Philippines Joint Military Exercises

 Global
2
Global Economic Outlook: Key Meetings and Data to Watch This Week

Global Economic Outlook: Key Meetings and Data to Watch This Week

 Global
3
European Commission vs. Chinese EVs: Impending Tariffs and Trade War Risks

European Commission vs. Chinese EVs: Impending Tariffs and Trade War Risks

 Global
4
HCLTech Unveils Enterprise AI Foundry to Revolutionize AI Integration

HCLTech Unveils Enterprise AI Foundry to Revolutionize AI Integration

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Cyber Risk Management with Advanced Threat Intelligence

Innovative Disaster Management: Predicting Flood-Prone Areas Using GIS and IoT Technologies

Efficient Urban Parking: Data-Driven Solutions to Reduce Pollution and Traffic

Precision Agriculture: Cutting-Edge Innovations for Sustainable Crop Management

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024