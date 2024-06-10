Left Menu

Bhupender Yadav: The Environmental Crusader and Political Strategist

Bhupender Yadav, a seasoned Indian politician, retained his position as environment minister in the third Modi government. Known for defending India's coal dependence, he has made significant climate achievements. Yadav, who has served in various ministerial roles, is set to lead India in proposing to host COP33 in 2028.

Bhupender Yadav, who has been a prominent defender of India's reliance on coal at international climate talks, continues to serve as environment minister in Narendra Modi's third term as Prime Minister.

Kirtivardhan Singh, a new minister, and BJP MP from Gonda, will join him as the Union Minister of State for Environment.

A key figure in the BJP, Yadav succeeded Prakash Javadekar as environment minister in July 2021, after previously overseeing the Union labour and employment ministry. Under his leadership, India's climate policies were rated fourth strongest globally by Germanwatch in 2023.

