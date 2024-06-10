Bhupender Yadav: The Environmental Crusader and Political Strategist

Bhupender Yadav, who has been a prominent defender of India's reliance on coal at international climate talks, continues to serve as environment minister in Narendra Modi's third term as Prime Minister.

Kirtivardhan Singh, a new minister, and BJP MP from Gonda, will join him as the Union Minister of State for Environment.

A key figure in the BJP, Yadav succeeded Prakash Javadekar as environment minister in July 2021, after previously overseeing the Union labour and employment ministry. Under his leadership, India's climate policies were rated fourth strongest globally by Germanwatch in 2023.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)