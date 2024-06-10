Congress Questions Peace in J&K Amid Deadly Terror Attack

The Congress has leveled sharp criticism against the Centre following a deadly terror attack on a bus ferrying pilgrims in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, demanding clarity on measures to establish peace in the Union Territory.

Speaking to media, Pawan Khera, head of the party's media and publicity department, drew a parallel between the ongoing T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan and the grim situation in Kashmir. He questioned whether the celebrations could coexist with rampant terrorism.

The attack occurred on Sunday evening when terrorists opened fire on a 53-seater bus en route from the Shiv Khori temple to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra. The vehicle, carrying pilgrims from Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Delhi, veered off the road, plunging into a deep gorge near Teryath village. Nine lives were lost, including a two-year-old boy from Rajasthan and a 14-year-old from Uttar Pradesh, along with several injuries reported.

Highlighting the contradictions, Khera noted that while the NDA government's swearing-in ceremony was underway, terrorists were targeting unarmed pilgrims. He pointed out that despite assurances of peace over the past decade, real peace remains elusive for Kashmiri Pandits, local residents, security personnel, and tourists.

Khera contended that peace cannot be achieved merely through rhetoric and public posturing, questioning the efficacy of hosting sporting events like cricket matches amid ongoing terrorism. He called for concrete steps towards establishing lasting peace, echoing the country's demand for answers.

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate paid tribute to the victims, offering condolences to their families and wishing a speedy recovery for the injured. She affirmed the Congress's solidarity with the nation against terrorism and demanded accountability for the deteriorating law and order situation in Kashmir.

