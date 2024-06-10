AIKS Calls for Law to Combat Mob Lynching Amid Cattle Transporters' Tragedy

The All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) on Monday demanded swift legislative action from Parliament to curb mob lynching and hate crimes, in the wake of a brutal attack on three cattle transporters in Chhattisgarh.

In a strongly-worded statement, the AIKS condemned the vicious assault on June 7, 2024, on the Mahanadi Bridge, where two cattle transport workers, Tehseen Qureshi and Chand Khan, were killed, and a third, Saddam Qureshi, was severely injured.

According to AIKS, a group of 15-20 assailants placed nails on the bridge to deflate the truck's tires, subsequently assaulted the transporters, and threw them from a height of 30 feet. Police have registered an FIR under sections 304 and 307, but AIKS insists on including Section 302 for murder and suspects police leniency towards the perpetrators.

AIKS has called on the NDA-led Union Government to legislate against mob lynching in the name of cow protection and to establish fast-track courts for swift justice. The organization also demands a judicial inquiry into police conduct and substantial compensation for the victims' families.

