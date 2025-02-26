Romania's Drone Defense: New Legislation in Action

In a decisive move, the Romanian parliament has sanctioned a law empowering the military to down drones entering its airspace illegitimately. The legislation prioritizes defending human life and property amid growing concerns over Russian drone debris landing in Romania, a nation sharing a lengthy border with Ukraine.

Passed despite staunch opposition from hard-right nationalists, the bill outlines clear protocols for managing both piloted and unmanned aircraft intruding on Romanian skies. It defines graduated measures for piloted vehicles, from establishing identification to potential destruction if aggressive behavior is confirmed.

Regarding unmanned aerial vehicles, primarily drones, the law permits decisive actions such as destruction or control, if threat levels justify such measures. The legislation also allows allied systems in Romania to take part in defensive actions under existing NATO and EU treaties.

