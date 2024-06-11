Murder Mystery Unfolds: CID Hunts for Missing Parts of Bangladeshi MP Anar’s Body

The West Bengal CID has ramped up its search for the remaining body parts of murdered Bangladeshi MP Anwarul Azim Anar in Kolkata's New Town, officials say. The gruesome details emerged as investigators, interrogating prime suspect Mohammad Siyam Hussain, continued combing the area for crucial evidence.

'Siyam has provided us with specific locations where the body parts were disposed of,' an officer stated, adding that searches for a trolley suitcase and crime tools are ongoing. The investigation also includes analyzing call details from Siyam's phone, which is undergoing forensic testing.

On Sunday, investigators recovered human bone fragments from Bagjola Canal following interrogations. Earlier, flesh pieces were extracted from a New Town septic tank. The missing MP's daughter is expected in Kolkata for a DNA test next week. Initial evidence suggests Anar was strangled and dismembered.

