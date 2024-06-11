Left Menu

Malawi's VP Missing: Search Intensifies for Saulos Klaus Chilima

An aircraft with Malawi's vice president, Saulos Klaus Chilima, and nine others went missing. It departed Lilongwe and was expected at Mzuzu Airport, but lost contact. Search operations are ongoing. Chilima, recently cleared of corruption charges, is seen as a potential presidential candidate.

Reuters | Updated: 11-06-2024 00:23 IST | Created: 11-06-2024 00:23 IST
Malawi's VP Missing: Search Intensifies for Saulos Klaus Chilima

An aircraft carrying Malawi's vice president, Saulos Klaus Chilima, and nine others has gone missing, the southern African nation's presidency said on Monday. Chilima, 51, was aboard a military aircraft that left Lilongwe, the capital, at 09:17 a.m. (0717 GMT), Malawi's Office of the President and Cabinet said. It said search and rescue operations were ongoing.

"All efforts by aviation authorities to make contact with the Aircraft since it went off the radar have failed thus far," it said in a statement. The aircraft had been scheduled to land at Mzuzu Airport at 10:02 a.m., according to the statement.

Malawi's information minister, Moses Kunkuyu, told state broadcaster MBC that the search efforts had been intensified. Chilima, seen as a potential candidate in next year's presidential election, was arrested in 2022 over graft allegations.

However, a Malawi court dropped

the corruption charges against him last month after the director of public prosecutions filed a notice for the case to be discontinued. Chilima has denied any wrongdoing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise with U.S.-Philippines Joint Military Exercises

Tensions Rise with U.S.-Philippines Joint Military Exercises

 Global
2
Global Economic Outlook: Key Meetings and Data to Watch This Week

Global Economic Outlook: Key Meetings and Data to Watch This Week

 Global
3
European Commission vs. Chinese EVs: Impending Tariffs and Trade War Risks

European Commission vs. Chinese EVs: Impending Tariffs and Trade War Risks

 Global
4
HCLTech Unveils Enterprise AI Foundry to Revolutionize AI Integration

HCLTech Unveils Enterprise AI Foundry to Revolutionize AI Integration

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Cyber Risk Management with Advanced Threat Intelligence

Innovative Disaster Management: Predicting Flood-Prone Areas Using GIS and IoT Technologies

Efficient Urban Parking: Data-Driven Solutions to Reduce Pollution and Traffic

Precision Agriculture: Cutting-Edge Innovations for Sustainable Crop Management

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024