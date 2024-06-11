KZN Continues Cleanup After Devastating Storms; Relief Efforts Underway

Amidst the aftermath of last Monday's heavy rains and strong winds across KwaZulu-Natal, mop-up operations persist in various affected areas, including eThekwini Metro, Ilembe, King Cetshwayo, Umzinyathi, Amajuba, and Umkhanyakude District Municipalities.

The severe weather claimed the lives of at least 11 individuals, with seven fatalities reported in uThongathi and four in Nquthu, Eshowe, and KwaHlabisa. Over 55 people sustained minor to moderate injuries, receiving medical treatment in hospitals across the province.

The storm wreaked havoc on infrastructure, causing extensive damage to schools and power lines, resulting in widespread power outages in eThekwini.

eThekwini Municipality has launched relief efforts to aid affected residents, providing essentials such as food, blankets, mattresses, and building materials to those displaced. Teams are actively engaged in clearing debris and restoring essential services, including interim water supply and electricity.

Government agencies, including the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) and KwaZulu-Natal Social Development, are mobilizing resources and deploying community works participants to assist affected families. Social workers are providing relief and support, while partnerships with organizations like the Hollywood Foundation and South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) ensure immediate aid distribution.

Assessment and relief efforts extend beyond eThekwini, with interventions in areas like uMgababa and Jozini Municipality, where families have lost homes and livelihoods to the storm and tornado, respectively.

Jozini Local Municipality Mayor, Mfananaye Mathe, visited the KwaJobe area to address the aftermath of the devastating tornado, providing essential supplies and temporary shelter to displaced families. Despite challenges, municipalities remain committed to swift intervention and support for affected communities, with ongoing collaboration from government departments and local organizations.