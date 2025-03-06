Emergency Housing Efforts Intensified for KwaZulu-Natal Flood Victims

In response to the devastating floods in KwaZulu-Natal, Human Settlements Minister Thembi Simelane has mobilized a team from the Emergency Housing Unit, in collaboration with the department’s roving team, to provide urgent assistance to affected families. During her two-day visit to the province on Tuesday and Wednesday, Simelane met with provincial and local authorities to discuss immediate interventions in the human settlements sector.

Temporary and Permanent Housing Solutions

Simelane announced a series of initiatives aimed at addressing the pressing housing crisis for flood victims. Among these, the temporary relocation of 225 residents from Ward 74 in Lamontville to the Impala Hotel has been facilitated. Additionally, 229 families from Lamontville will be permanently resettled on eThekwini Municipality-owned land in Georgedale, near Hammarsdale.

To support these families in the interim, the government will construct Temporary Residential Units (TRUs) while permanent homes are being built. Furthermore, 93 households will receive building materials to assist them in rebuilding their homes.

Minister’s Site Visits and Further Relief Efforts

On Wednesday, Simelane, alongside KwaZulu-Natal Transport and Human Settlements MEC Siboniso Duma, visited flood-stricken families in KwaMakhutha, south of Durban. The Ncube family, whose home was submerged, has been temporarily housed in a two-bedroom home after losing three of their houses to the disaster. To aid the family, an excavator has been deployed to clear rubble and unblock the drainage system.

Discussions with Inkosi Makhanya led to the identification of suitable land for the relocation of the Ncube family. Simelane also visited Ugu District Municipality to assess the broader impact of the floods and discuss additional relief efforts.

Unlocking the Emergency Housing Response Fund

The Portfolio Committee on Human Settlements has urged the national and provincial Human Settlements Departments, along with the eThekwini Municipality, to collaborate efficiently in addressing the flood crisis. Committee chairperson Nocks Seabi emphasized the need to expedite access to the Emergency Housing Response Fund to provide immediate relief to affected communities.

Seabi acknowledged past delays in disbursing emergency housing funds, particularly concerning the verification of beneficiaries and assessment of damages, which previously took up to a year. He stressed that such bureaucratic obstacles must be eliminated to ensure swift assistance.

“In a time of crisis, government intervention should not be hindered by unnecessary bureaucracy and jurisdictional disputes. The recent concessions by the national department regarding fund implementation should streamline the response process,” Seabi stated.

Improving Building Standards Amidst Climate Disasters

Seabi also highlighted the need for stricter monitoring of building standards to ensure that houses can withstand severe weather conditions. He called for compliance with regulations such as the Housing Consumer Protection Act and the National Building Regulations and Building Standards Act to mitigate future disasters.

“With environmental disasters becoming more frequent, it is crucial that we reinforce building standards and ensure that materials used in construction are resilient to extreme weather. Regular inspections must be prioritized,” he added.

Seabi extended condolences to those who have lost loved ones in the ongoing floods and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to providing urgent relief and long-term housing solutions for affected communities.