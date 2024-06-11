Left Menu

Alaska Airlines Loses $160 Million Trademark Battle with Virgin Group

Alaska Airlines has lost an appeal in a $160 million trademark case against Virgin Group. Despite no longer using the Virgin brand, Alaska Airlines is required to pay a minimum royalty of $8 million annually until 2039, a decision upheld by the London Court of Appeal.

Alaska Airlines on Tuesday lost an appeal in an approximately $160 million trademark case with Virgin Group, after a London court last year ruled Virgin was entitled to royalties even though the U.S. airline no longer uses the Virgin brand.

Virgin units Virgin Aviation TM Ltd and Virgin Enterprises Ltd successfully argued Alaska is liable to pay a roughly $8 million "minimum royalty" payment every year until 2039.

Alaska Airlines tried to overturn that ruling but the Court of Appeal in London rejected its appeal on Tuesday.

