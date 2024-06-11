Delhi Court Directs AIIMS to Examine Accused in Bhushan Steel Money Laundering Case
A Delhi court has instructed AIIMS to form a medical board to evaluate Nittin Johri, the ex-CFO of Bhushan Steel Ltd, who is detained in a money laundering case. Johri's bail plea on medical grounds led to this decision. The court seeks a report by July 2, 2024.
A Delhi court has mandated AIIMS to establish a medical board to assess Nittin Johri, the former CFO of Bhushan Steel Ltd, who is currently in custody over a money laundering case related to an alleged Rs 56,000 crore bank loan fraud. Johri, detained since January and requesting bail on medical grounds, claims he is not receiving adequate treatment for his serious illness in jail.
Judge Jagdish Kumar, noting the conflicting arguments, decided it was necessary for a medical board to evaluate Johri's condition. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) opposed Johri's bail application, suggesting his illness could be managed in custody and agreed a medical board's opinion would be beneficial. The AIIMS director has been directed to form the board promptly, with the jail required to present Johri for evaluation. The board is to submit its report by July 2, 2024, when the bail application will be reviewed.
Additionally, the judge ordered the jail superintendent to provide Johri with all required medical facilities, even from a specialized hospital if recommended by a government doctor. The costs for private treatment, if necessary, are to be borne by Johri. The money laundering case, arising from a Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) charge sheet, involves allegations of misappropriating funds by Bhushan Steel's former management, leading to significant bank losses.
