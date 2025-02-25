Left Menu

Mumbai Police Focuses on Bank Fraud, Distances Zinta from Loan Allegations

The Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing is concentrating on the New India Cooperative Bank fraud case, stating that actor Preity Zinta's supposed loan issue is not their focus. The spat between Zinta and Kerala Congress over loan write-off allegations highlights the controversy, while the police probe a Rs 122-crore embezzlement.

Updated: 25-02-2025 21:34 IST
  Country:
  India

The Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) clarified on Tuesday that their investigation centers on the New India Cooperative Bank fraud, not actor Preity Zinta's alleged loan issue.

An EOW official stated they would investigate separately if someone brings a complaint with evidence regarding any bad loan related to the bank embezzlement.

The statement follows a public spat between Zinta and Kerala Congress concerning 'loan write-off' claims, despite Zinta's adamant denial on social media. Meanwhile, EOW continues to probe the Rs 122-crore embezzlement case, which has led to several arrests.

