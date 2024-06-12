Tragic Fire in Kuwait Claims Lives of Over 40 Indian Workers

A catastrophic fire tore through a six-storey building in Kuwait on Wednesday morning, claiming the lives of over 40 foreign workers, predominantly Indians. According to officials, the blaze, which ignited in the building's kitchen, not only resulted in significant loss of life due to smoke inhalation but also left more than 50 individuals injured.

The multi-storey building located in the Mangaf area of Ahmadi Governorate housed nearly 200 workers from the same company. The majority of the deceased hailed from the Indian states of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and northern regions, aged between 20 and 50 years.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the tragedy, with the Kuwaiti leadership vowing to hold those responsible accountable. Eyewitnesses described scenes of chaos and heroism as rescue operations were underway, with one tragic account of a resident leaping from the fifth floor in a desperate attempt to escape the flames.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)