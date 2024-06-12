Salman Khan's Home Targeted: Firing Incident Shocks Bollywood

Mumbai Police has recently recorded statements from Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and his actor brother Arbaaz Khan regarding a shooting incident outside their residence in April, an official announced on Wednesday.

A four-member crime branch team visited Galaxy Apartments in Bandra, where Salman resides, on June 4. Salman's statement was documented for nearly four hours, while Arbaaz's took more than two hours, the official confirmed.

The incident occurred in the early hours of April 14, when two motorbike riders fired multiple rounds outside Salman Khan's home. Concerning the gravity of the threat, Salman has acknowledged the dangers to his life and commended Mumbai Police for their swift response in apprehending the suspects.

Salman stated he was at home on the day of the incident, woken by the sound of a bullet striking his apartment's balcony. Arbaaz, who was at his Juhu residence, also provided a statement due to his knowledge of threats previously issued by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, currently believed to be behind the attack.

The Bishnoi gang had issued threats to Salman Khan in the past but had never attempted extortion. Alleged shooters Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal were arrested from Gujarat, bringing the total arrests in the case to six. Anuj Thapan, one of the detainees, allegedly committed suicide in police custody on May 1. In a related incident, Navi Mumbai Police arrested five more individuals, including an alleged Bishnoi gang member, in relation to a plot to attack Salman Khan.

Lawrence Bishnoi, currently imprisoned in Gujarat's Sabarmati Central Prison, is expected to be sought for custody by Mumbai police. His brother Anmol, believed to be in Canada, has been marked as a wanted accused in the firing case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)