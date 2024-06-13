Deadly Missile Strike in Kryvyi Rih: 9 Dead, Zelenskiy Urges Stronger Air Defenses
A Russian ballistic missile strike on Kryvyi Rih resulted in nine deaths and 29 injuries, including five children. The attack damaged an administrative building and an apartment block. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called for stronger air defenses amid continuous Russian assaults. Recovery work is now complete.
A Russian ballistic missile strike on Ukraine's southern city of Kryvyi Rih on Wednesday killed nine people and injured 29, including five children, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said.
The deadliest attack in weeks damaged an administrative building and an apartment block, Ukraine's military command said on the Telegram messaging app. Klymenko said recovery work was now complete.
"Every day and every hour, Russian terror proves that Ukraine, together with its partners, should strengthen air defences," President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said, commenting on the attack. Kryvyi Rih is his hometown. In video shared by Zelenskiy, one man was shown being carried out of the rubble on a stretcher. Firefighters battled blazes and rescuers heaved a block of concrete in the ruins.
