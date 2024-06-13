Left Menu

Hamas Pushes for Ceasefire Proposal Changes Despite Compromises

A senior Hamas leader clarified that the changes requested by Hamas for a ceasefire proposal with Israel are minimal, focusing mainly on the complete withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza and the release of 100 Palestinian prisoners with long-term sentences. U.S. mediators remain determined to bridge the gaps.

Updated: 13-06-2024 11:05 IST | Created: 13-06-2024 11:05 IST
The changes that Hamas have requested to a ceasefire proposal presented by the United States are "not significant" and include the complete withdrawal of Israeli troops from the Gaza Strip, a senior leader in the group told Reuters on Thursday.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday that Hamas had proposed numerous changes, some unworkable, to the U.S.-backed proposal, but that mediators were determined to close the gaps. Hamas demands it select a list of 100 Palestinians with long term sentences to be released from Israeli jails, said the senior Hamas leader.

Hamas objected to the Israeli document's exclusion of 100 Palestinian prisoners with high sentences, whom Hamas would identify, as well as the restriction on the time period for the release of prisoners with high sentences to no more than 15 years remaining of their sentences, said the Hamas official. "There are no significant amendments that, according to Hamas leadership, warrant objection," said the Hamas leader. (Writing by Nadine Awadalla and Maha El Dahan; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Michael Georgy)

