Russia Simulates Tactical Nuclear Missile Launch in Military Drills

Russia practiced the electronic launch of missiles as part of the second stage of drills on how to deploy tactical nuclear weapons, the defence ministry said.

"As part of the second stage of the exercises of non-strategic nuclear forces, the personnel of a Leningrad Military District missile unit worked out combat training tasks for covertly advancing to the designated positional area and carried out electronic missile launches against conditional enemy targets," the defence ministry said. "The personnel involved in the exercise navy crews carried out sea trips to the designated patrol area."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)