Kannada Star Darshan's Aides Arrested in Chilling Murder Case

Police have apprehended Nagaraj, a close aide of Kannada star Darshan, and co-star Pradosh, following Darshan's arrest for his alleged involvement in the murder of Renukaswamy. Nagaraj managed Darshan's dealings and his farmhouse, while Pradosh's exact role remains unclear.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 13-06-2024 11:39 IST | Created: 13-06-2024 11:39 IST
In a dramatic turn of events, Kannada film star Darshan Thoogudeepa's close aide, Nagaraj, and co-star, Pradosh, have been arrested by the police, sources revealed. Nagaraj played a crucial role in managing Darshan's affairs, including overseeing his farmhouse in Mysuru.

The arrests come after Darshan, along with actress Pavithra Gowda and 11 other associates, was detained in connection with the murder of Renukaswamy. The chilling act was reportedly triggered by lewd messages sent to Gowda. The body was discovered when a food delivery worker alerted authorities to stray dogs eating a corpse.

While Nagaraj's involvement seems extensive, the police are still investigating Pradosh's role in the crime. Pradosh was known for his minor roles in films where Darshan headlined the cast. The investigation continues to unravel the grisly details of this high-profile case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

