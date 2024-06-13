EU Ministers Push for Russian Diplomat Travel Restrictions
Eight European Union foreign ministers have urged the EU to ban Russian diplomats from moving freely within the bloc. They proposed restricting diplomats to only the countries where they are accredited, highlighting security concerns over their unrestricted movement across the Schengen area.
Reuters | Prague | Updated: 13-06-2024 13:33 IST | Created: 13-06-2024 13:33 IST
- Country:
- Czechia
Eight European Union foreign ministers called on the EU to ban Russian diplomats from moving freely around the bloc and to restrict them to countries where they are accredited, in a letter to EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.
"Free movement of holders of Russian diplomatic and service passports, accredited in one host state, across the whole Schengen area is easing malign activities," the letter seen by Reuters said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Biden to Sign Migration Control Order Amid Border Security Concerns
NATO Foreign Ministers Rally for Ukraine's Defense: Breaking New Grounds
Australians' Trust in the U.S. Declines Amid Growing Security Concerns
US and China Navigate Tensions Amid Global Security Concerns
European NGO Employee Detained in Central African Republic Amid State Security Concerns