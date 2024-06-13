Left Menu

EU Ministers Push for Russian Diplomat Travel Restrictions

Eight European Union foreign ministers have urged the EU to ban Russian diplomats from moving freely within the bloc. They proposed restricting diplomats to only the countries where they are accredited, highlighting security concerns over their unrestricted movement across the Schengen area.

  • Czechia

Eight European Union foreign ministers called on the EU to ban Russian diplomats from moving freely around the bloc and to restrict them to countries where they are accredited, in a letter to EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.

"Free movement of holders of Russian diplomatic and service passports, accredited in one host state, across the whole Schengen area is easing malign activities," the letter seen by Reuters said.

