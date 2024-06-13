Left Menu

Russian Warships in Cuba: Symbol of Power Amid Tensions

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova commented on the presence of Russian warships in Cuba, noting the West's ignorance of diplomatic signals until military action occurs. A Russian navy frigate and nuclear submarine recently entered Havana harbour, an action not seen as a threat but viewed as a show of force amid Ukraine tensions.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 13-06-2024 19:48 IST | Created: 13-06-2024 19:48 IST
Russian Warships in Cuba: Symbol of Power Amid Tensions
Maria Zakharova
  • Country:
  • Russia

When asked about Russian warships in Cuba, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday that the West appeared deaf to diplomatic signals from Moscow and only took notice when the army or the navy took action. A Russian navy frigate and a nuclear-powered submarine churned into Havana harbour on Wednesday, a stopover the U.S. and Cuba said posed no threat but which was widely seen as a Russian show of force as tensions rise over the Ukraine war.

The Kremlin said on Thursday there was no reason for any country, including the United States, to be worried about the presence of Russian warships in Cuba on an exercise. "As soon as it comes to exercises or sea voyages, we immediately hear questions and a desire to know what these messages are about," Zakharova said.

"Why does the West remain completely deaf, and then comes up with the most powerful campaigns to prevent Russian signals from entering its information realm?"

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

 Global
2
Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Aluminum Recycling
Blog

Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Alum...

 Global
3
Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

 Global
4
Ukraine War's Hidden Toll: CO2 Emissions and Environmental Impact

Ukraine War's Hidden Toll: CO2 Emissions and Environmental Impact

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Overcoming Design Challenges in Medical Construction Projects through BIM Technology

Emerging East Asia Bond Markets Show Resilience Amid Global Uncertainty

Women in Fintech: Unlocking Economic Empowerment Through Digital Services

Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Aluminum Recycling

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024