Dr. Jitendra Singh Emphasizes Digital Empowerment and Governance Reforms

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Earth Sciences, MoS PMO, Department of Atomic Energy and Department of Space, and MoS Personnel, Public Grievances, and Pensions, Dr. Jitendra Singh, highlighted the government's commitment to digital empowerment and governance reforms, particularly for senior citizens and pensioners, during a meeting in New Delhi.

Dr. Jitendra Singh chaired a joint meeting with the Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT), the Department of Administrative Reforms & Public Grievances (DARPG), and the Department of Pensions & Pensioners Welfare (DoPPW). He reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of "Minimum Government, Maximum Governance" and affirmed the ministry's dedication to continuing the reforms initiated in the past decade.

Dr. Singh emphasized that the citizen remains at the center of the government's reforms, with a focus on improving ease of living through efficient public service delivery, robust grievance redressal systems, enhanced digital governance using new-generation technologies, and overall citizen welfare.

He directed officials to modernize recruitment and service rules, incorporate digital technologies, and develop unique competency-building products to increase government efficiency. "Continuing the reforms and revamping training structures and methodologies to optimize the performance of government employees is our priority," he stated.

Dr. Singh highlighted the importance of integrating emerging technologies like Gen AI, ML, and AR/VR into new-age reforms. He emphasized the need to create a self-motivated environment for public servants to utilize the I-GOT platform and advance Mission Karmayogi. He also reviewed the functioning of the Digital Learning Lab at ISTM, New Delhi, and stressed the importance of e-learning and capacity building for career progression.

He advocated for creating flatter organizations, ensuring data security, rewarding employee performance, and increasing accountability in public service delivery. He guided officials to establish state-of-the-art physical and digital training infrastructure and to identify and create Centers of Excellence. "We must ensure Jan Bhagidari to make capacity building more organic," he added.

While reviewing the DARPG, Dr. Singh proposed creating a Good Governance Index for central ministries to foster cooperative competition and replicate best practices. He praised DARPG's CPGRAMS for being recognized globally as an effective grievance redressal mechanism and encouraged its replication in other areas. He also emphasized the use of digital technology to enhance 'e-office' functionalities and improve public service delivery, advocating for early disposal of vigilance matters using new-age technology.

In his review of the DoPPW, Dr. Singh emphasized the importance of digital empowerment for senior citizens and simplifying pension rules to enhance their ease of living. He lauded the success of the National Digital Life Certificate (DLC) campaign and urged its continuation with increased enthusiasm. He directed officials to integrate the Bhavishya portal with banks and to conduct pre-retirement counseling workshops. Dr. Singh also stressed the importance of using Bhashini to communicate with citizens in their mother tongue.

The meeting was attended by Smt. S. Radha Chauhan, Secretary of DoPT, Shri. V. Srinivas, Secretary of DARPG and DoPPW, and other senior officials from the three departments.