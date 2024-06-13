Left Menu

Tragic Kuwait Fire Claims Five Tamil Lives: Government Steps In

Five Tamils have been confirmed dead in a fire incident in Kuwait, as per Tamil Nadu Minister Gingee KS Masthan. The victims are from Thanjavur, Ramanathapuram, and Peravurani. Efforts are underway to bring their bodies home and provide medical care for the injured, following Chief Minister M K Stalin's directives.

It has been confirmed that five Tamils lost their lives in the recent fire incident in Kuwait, according to Tamil Nadu Minister for Minorities Welfare and Non-Resident Tamils Welfare, Gingee KS Masthan. Information from Tamil associations abroad identified the victims as Rama Karuppan, Veerasamy Mariappan, Chinnadurai Krishnamurthy, Mohammed Sherif, and Richard.

Masthan indicated that the individuals hailed from Thanjavur, Ramanathapuram, and Peravurani regions of the state. Following Chief Minister M K Stalin's instructions, efforts are being made to repatriate the bodies and ensure medical care for the injured. 'The Embassy (in Kuwait) has said that official information (on victims) will be provided to the state government. We are continuously monitoring,' Masthan added.

Unconfirmed reports suggest that seven men from Tamil Nadu may have perished in the incident. The early Wednesday fire in a building in Kuwait's Mangaf city claimed 49 foreign workers' lives, including around 40 Indians, and injured 50 others.

