Social Worker Dies After 4-Month Hunger Strike Against Corruption

Devki Nand Sharma, a dedicated 66-year-old social worker, has tragically succumbed to a four-month-long hunger strike aimed at exposing alleged corruption in rural development projects. His death at the district hospital has sparked a wave of questions and concerns.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate Adesh Kumar revealed that Sharma had previously lodged complaints against corruption in the construction of toilets and MGNREGA projects in the district. Despite being part of an inquiry team, Sharma disagreed with the outcome and commenced his fast on February 12, stationing himself outside a temple near his home.

Efforts to persuade Sharma to end his strike included legal notices and personal appeals, but Sharma remained resolute, demanding a written commitment for a fresh probe, a promise Kumar stated was beyond his jurisdiction. Family members reported that Sharma's health deteriorated as he subsisted only on water and occasional glucose. Ultimately, Sharma's unwavering commitment cost him his life, leaving his cause unresolved and raising critical issues about the handling of such protests.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)