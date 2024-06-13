South Africa's ANC Eyes Government of National Unity
Reuters | Updated: 13-06-2024 23:34 IST | Created: 13-06-2024 23:34 IST
South Africa's African National Congress (ANC) looks forward to the establishment of a government of national unity, its Secretary General Fikile Mbalula said on Thursday, declining to give detailed information about discussions the ANC had held with other political parties.
