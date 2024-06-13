Massive Crackdown: 55 Policemen Suspended Over Corruption in Agra

In a significant crackdown on corruption and negligence, 55 police personnel in Agra have been suspended, officials announced on Thursday. This action includes 16 officers, such as sub-inspectors from various police stations, who faced suspension due to laxity in passport verification processes.

The Police Commissioner of Agra initiated the suspensions after multiple complaints of unfair practices emerged, verified by the feedback cell established in November 2022. Among those suspended were a woman probationary sub-inspector and a head constable for their delays in passport verification.

DCP West Sonam Kumar's press release also noted that 23 personnel were suspended for delays in government work. Suspended officers included probationary sub-inspectors and clerks from multiple stations. Additionally, suspensions were issued for misconduct during criminal investigations, and for alleged mistreatment of an auto-rickshaw driver.

