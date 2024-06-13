Left Menu

US Mulls Further Sanctions on Chinese Firms Aiding Russian Defense

The United States is contemplating additional sanctions against Chinese companies supplying Russia's defense sector. This follows actions against firms selling semiconductors to Moscow. The State Department hopes that these punitive measures will deter companies from supporting Russia's military rearmament.

Updated: 13-06-2024 23:46 IST | Created: 13-06-2024 23:46 IST
The United States is considering taking further action against Chinese companies that have been supplying Russia's defense industrial sector, the State Department said on Thursday. "We are considering further actions," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said in a briefing to reporters a day after Washington targeted China-based firms that have been selling semi-conductors to Moscow.

"Our hope is that companies engaged in rearming Russia's defense industrial base and bolstering Russia's defense industrial base so it can rearm the Russian military...will see these actions and think twice," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

