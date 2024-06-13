US Mulls Further Sanctions on Chinese Firms Aiding Russian Defense

The United States is considering taking further action against Chinese companies that have been supplying Russia's defense industrial sector, the State Department said on Thursday. "We are considering further actions," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said in a briefing to reporters a day after Washington targeted China-based firms that have been selling semi-conductors to Moscow.

"Our hope is that companies engaged in rearming Russia's defense industrial base and bolstering Russia's defense industrial base so it can rearm the Russian military...will see these actions and think twice," he said.

