US Mulls Further Sanctions on Chinese Firms Aiding Russian Defense
The United States is contemplating additional sanctions against Chinese companies supplying Russia's defense sector. This follows actions against firms selling semiconductors to Moscow. The State Department hopes that these punitive measures will deter companies from supporting Russia's military rearmament.
- Country:
- United States
The United States is considering taking further action against Chinese companies that have been supplying Russia's defense industrial sector, the State Department said on Thursday. "We are considering further actions," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said in a briefing to reporters a day after Washington targeted China-based firms that have been selling semi-conductors to Moscow.
"Our hope is that companies engaged in rearming Russia's defense industrial base and bolstering Russia's defense industrial base so it can rearm the Russian military...will see these actions and think twice," he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Russian Forces Fire Missiles on Kharkiv: Four Injured and Infrastructure Damaged
Russian Air Defences Down ATACMS Missiles and Drones Over Azov and Black Sea
Russia's Take on NATO's Nuclear-Capable F-16 Supplies to Ukraine
Prospects of Peace: China’s Role in the Ukraine-Russia Conflict
Ukrainian Missiles Damage Ferries in Russian City of Kerch