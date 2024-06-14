Left Menu

Delhi Court Sets June 19 for Kejriwal's Bail Plea Hearing in Excise Scam Case

A Delhi court has scheduled June 19 for Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's bail plea in a money laundering case related to an alleged excise scam. The court also moved to address Kejriwal's application for his wife to join via video conference for medical board proceedings assessing his health.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-06-2024 11:25 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 11:25 IST
Delhi Court Sets June 19 for Kejriwal's Bail Plea Hearing in Excise Scam Case
Arvind Kejriwal
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi court on Friday scheduled June 19 for Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's bail plea hearing in a money laundering case tied to an alleged excise scam. This adjournment came after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) sought additional time to respond.

Additionally, the court set a Saturday date to review Kejriwal's application requesting that his wife be allowed to join the medical board's proceedings via video conference. The board was constituted to evaluate Kejriwal's health condition and treatment needs.

During the court session, the judge instructed jail authorities to provide a response to Kejriwal's application. The judge also noted that Kejriwal's judicial custody would not be influenced by the ED's schedule, emphasizing the accused's convenience over the probe agency's preferences.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

 Global
2
Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Aluminum Recycling
Blog

Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Alum...

 Global
3
Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

 Global
4
Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing the Metaverse for Cultural Tourism: Enhancing the Silk Roads Experience

Overcoming Design Challenges in Medical Construction Projects through BIM Technology

Emerging East Asia Bond Markets Show Resilience Amid Global Uncertainty

Women in Fintech: Unlocking Economic Empowerment Through Digital Services

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024