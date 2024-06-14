Delhi Court Sets June 19 for Kejriwal's Bail Plea Hearing in Excise Scam Case
A Delhi court has scheduled June 19 for Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's bail plea in a money laundering case related to an alleged excise scam. The court also moved to address Kejriwal's application for his wife to join via video conference for medical board proceedings assessing his health.
A Delhi court on Friday scheduled June 19 for Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's bail plea hearing in a money laundering case tied to an alleged excise scam. This adjournment came after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) sought additional time to respond.
Additionally, the court set a Saturday date to review Kejriwal's application requesting that his wife be allowed to join the medical board's proceedings via video conference. The board was constituted to evaluate Kejriwal's health condition and treatment needs.
During the court session, the judge instructed jail authorities to provide a response to Kejriwal's application. The judge also noted that Kejriwal's judicial custody would not be influenced by the ED's schedule, emphasizing the accused's convenience over the probe agency's preferences.
