Delhi Court Sets June 19 for Kejriwal's Bail Plea Hearing in Excise Scam Case

A Delhi court on Friday scheduled June 19 for Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's bail plea hearing in a money laundering case tied to an alleged excise scam. This adjournment came after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) sought additional time to respond.

Additionally, the court set a Saturday date to review Kejriwal's application requesting that his wife be allowed to join the medical board's proceedings via video conference. The board was constituted to evaluate Kejriwal's health condition and treatment needs.

During the court session, the judge instructed jail authorities to provide a response to Kejriwal's application. The judge also noted that Kejriwal's judicial custody would not be influenced by the ED's schedule, emphasizing the accused's convenience over the probe agency's preferences.

