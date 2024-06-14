Left Menu

Union Minister's Son Accused of Fraud and Threatening Conduct

An FIR has been filed against Arun B S, the son of Union Minister V Somanna, and two others for alleged fraud and falsification of accounts. The complainant accuses Arun of business malpractices and threats. The police have registered multiple charges, including cheating and criminal intimidation, against the accused.

Updated: 14-06-2024 17:03 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 17:03 IST
An FIR has been registered against three individuals, including Arun B S, son of Union Minister V Somanna, for alleged fraud and falsification of accounts in an event management company, according to police reports on Friday.

The FIR, filed based on the direction of the 37th Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, stated that complainant Trupthi and her husband Madhwaraj, operators of an event management company for 23 years, met Arun during a government event in 2013. Over time, Arun's association with the couple deepened, culminating in a business partnership in 2019. Arun is accused of not informing Madhwaraj about business losses and coercing him to resign. Further allegations include life threats, reduction of Madhwaraj's dividend share, and fraudulent documentation.

According to the FIR filed on June 12, the complainant's family faced severe intimidation, including physical threats and torture. The police have registered the case at Sanjay Nagar police station under sections of the Indian Penal Code related to criminal intimidation, common intention, and cheating, among others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

