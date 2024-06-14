Left Menu

Parents and Middleman Remanded in Porsche Crash Case: Judicial Custody for 14 Days

A court recently placed the parents of a juvenile involved in a fatal Porsche crash, along with a middleman, in judicial custody for 14 days. Allegations include tampering with the teenager's blood samples to indicate sobriety during the accident that claimed two lives.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 14-06-2024 17:41 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 17:41 IST
In a significant development, a court has remanded the parents of a juvenile involved in the Kalyani Nagar Porsche crash, Vishal and Shivani Agarwal, along with middleman Ashpak Makandar, to judicial custody for 14 days following the conclusion of their police remand.

The trio is being investigated for allegedly switching the teenager's blood samples to show he was not intoxicated during the accident on May 19.

Makandar is accused of facilitating communication between the Agarwals and doctors at Sassoon General Hospital to switch the blood samples with those of Shivani Agarwal. Their request for additional police custody was opposed by the defense lawyer but was partially granted for Makandar.

The court's decision comes after a fatal accident where tech specialists Anish Awadhiya and Ashwini Koshta were killed by a Porsche, driven by a reportedly drunk 17-year-old, now in an observation home until June 25.

