Tragic Return: Bodies of Indians from Kuwait Fire Land in Delhi
An IAF aircraft delivered the bodies of 14 victims of the Kuwait fire to Delhi after initially landing in Kochi with 45 bodies. Thirty-one victims were received by state and central ministers. The deceased were victims of a fire that claimed 49 foreign workers' lives in Kuwait's Mangaf.
An IAF aircraft carrying the bodies of 14 Indians who died in a devastating fire in Kuwait landed in Delhi from Kochi on Friday evening, according to a senior official.
A C-130J aircraft first landed at Kochi international airport around 10.30 am with 45 bodies. State and central ministers, including Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, received 31 of the bodies.
The remaining 14 bodies were forwarded to Delhi. Upon arrival, newly elected MPs Yogender Chandolia and Kamaljeet Sehrawat stood with folded hands as the caskets were lowered. The fire in Kuwait's Mangaf had killed 49 foreign workers and injured 50 others.
