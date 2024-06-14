Man Arrested Near Guwahati Over Drone-Sabotage Links

A man allegedly linked to sabotage activities for a banned Manipur-based organisation was arrested near Guwahati, police reported on Friday.

Following a tip-off, the Special Task Force (STF) intercepted a vehicle at the Sonapur tollgate on NH 27. Intelligent flight batteries suspected to be used in drones, Rs 3.40 lakh in cash, several pairs of shoes, and a mobile handset were seized during the search.

The arrested individual, identified as Khaigoulen Kipgen from Manipur, was travelling with two minors at the time of his arrest. This confiscation highlights ongoing clandestine attempts by certain banned groups to procure drones for illicit activities. An investigation is currently underway, authorities confirmed.

