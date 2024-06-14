Guwahati Police Reunite Citizens with Stolen Gadgets

In a commendable initiative, the Guwahati Police displayed over 650 electronic gadgets on Friday at the commissionerate office. Citizens flocked to the event hoping to reclaim their lost or stolen items, including mobile phones and laptops.

The initiative, posted on X by the police department, aimed to reunite the gadgets with their rightful owners. People producing ownership documents were immediately handed their items, while others could later visit the respective police stations with proper proof.

Director General of Police G P Singh emphasized the importance of registering stolen items with the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) to enhance recovery chances. While many visitors returned home happy, some were not as fortunate but remained hopeful for future events.

Singh highlighted ongoing efforts to curb street crimes in Guwahati, noting the positive results from recent special drives.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)