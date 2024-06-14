Left Menu

Guwahati Police Reunite Citizens with Stolen Gadgets

The Guwahati Police displayed over 650 electronic gadgets, including mobile phones and laptops, at their commissionerate office to help citizens reclaim their stolen or misplaced items. The initiative aims to trace the rightful owners of these gadgets, and many people were able to retrieve their belongings.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 14-06-2024 18:54 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 18:54 IST
Guwahati Police Reunite Citizens with Stolen Gadgets
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a commendable initiative, the Guwahati Police displayed over 650 electronic gadgets on Friday at the commissionerate office. Citizens flocked to the event hoping to reclaim their lost or stolen items, including mobile phones and laptops.

The initiative, posted on X by the police department, aimed to reunite the gadgets with their rightful owners. People producing ownership documents were immediately handed their items, while others could later visit the respective police stations with proper proof.

Director General of Police G P Singh emphasized the importance of registering stolen items with the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) to enhance recovery chances. While many visitors returned home happy, some were not as fortunate but remained hopeful for future events.

Singh highlighted ongoing efforts to curb street crimes in Guwahati, noting the positive results from recent special drives.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

 Global
2
Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Aluminum Recycling
Blog

Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Alum...

 Global
3
Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

 Global
4
Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From 5G to 6G: Integrating Large Language Models for Enhanced Network Performance

Southern Africa's Road to Prosperity: A Blueprint for Green, Resilient, and Inclusive Trade Corridors

Enhanced Road Safety: AI-Powered Radar Systems for Pedestrian and Cyclist Detection

Green Finance: Asia’s Blueprint for Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024