Global Crackdown: Servers Linked to Islamic State Dismantled

In a major coordinated operation, police across Europe and the U.S. dismantled servers supporting media linked to Islamic State. The takedown affected websites, radio stations, and social media content in multiple languages. Additionally, Spanish police arrested nine radicalized individuals, uncovering several terabytes of information.

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 14-06-2024 19:17 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 19:17 IST
  • Country:
  • Netherlands

Police across Europe and the United States have in the past week taken down a large number of servers that supported media outlets linked to Islamic State, European police and justice organisations Europol and Eurojust said on Friday. Servers were taken down in the U.S., Germany, the Netherlands and Iceland, while Spanish police arrested nine "radicalised individuals", the organisations that coordinated the actions said.

The servers supported websites, radio stations, a news agency and social media content with a global reach, they added. "They communicated directives and slogans of Islamic State in over thirty languages, including Spanish, Arabic, English, French, German, Danish, Turkish, Russian, Indonesian and Pashto. Several terabytes of information were uncovered," Europol and Eurojust said.

