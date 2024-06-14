Kannada Actor Darshan Linked to Renukaswamy Murder: Arrests and Protests Escalate

Two more individuals were apprehended on Friday in connection with the Renukaswamy murder case, implicating Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa alongside friend Pavithra Gowda, police sources confirmed. Jagadish and Anukumar were taken into custody by a team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Dinakar from Chitradurga.

The duo is allegedly involved in the abduction of Renukaswamy, who was reportedly kidnapped from Chitradurga before being held and tortured at a shed in R R Nagar, eventually leading to his death, according to police sources. Darshan, popularly known as 'Challenging Star', was previously detained along with 12 associates for their roles in the incident.

The body of Renukaswamy, a fan of Darshan hailing from Chitradurga, was discovered near a storm-water drain in Sumanahalli on June 9. The victim is said to have suffered multiple injuries. As investigations progress, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah have refuted claims of any special treatment being accorded to the actor.

