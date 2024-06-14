Left Menu

Kannada Actor Darshan Linked to Renukaswamy Murder: Arrests and Protests Escalate

Two more individuals were apprehended for their involvement in the Renukaswamy murder case, implicating Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa. The arrests come amid mounting protests across Karnataka demanding harsh punishment for the accused. Police have acquired substantial evidence, including CCTV footage, linking Darshan and his associates to the crime.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 14-06-2024 19:38 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 19:38 IST
Kannada Actor Darshan Linked to Renukaswamy Murder: Arrests and Protests Escalate
  • Country:
  • India

Two more individuals were apprehended on Friday in connection with the Renukaswamy murder case, implicating Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa alongside friend Pavithra Gowda, police sources confirmed. Jagadish and Anukumar were taken into custody by a team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Dinakar from Chitradurga.

The duo is allegedly involved in the abduction of Renukaswamy, who was reportedly kidnapped from Chitradurga before being held and tortured at a shed in R R Nagar, eventually leading to his death, according to police sources. Darshan, popularly known as 'Challenging Star', was previously detained along with 12 associates for their roles in the incident.

The body of Renukaswamy, a fan of Darshan hailing from Chitradurga, was discovered near a storm-water drain in Sumanahalli on June 9. The victim is said to have suffered multiple injuries. As investigations progress, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah have refuted claims of any special treatment being accorded to the actor.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

 Global
2
Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Aluminum Recycling
Blog

Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Alum...

 Global
3
Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

 Global
4
Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From 5G to 6G: Integrating Large Language Models for Enhanced Network Performance

Southern Africa's Road to Prosperity: A Blueprint for Green, Resilient, and Inclusive Trade Corridors

Enhanced Road Safety: AI-Powered Radar Systems for Pedestrian and Cyclist Detection

Green Finance: Asia’s Blueprint for Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024