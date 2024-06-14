Over 1,000 Motorists Nabbed for Misusing Hooters and Government Symbols in Noida Crackdown

In an intensified three-day crackdown, traffic police in Noida and Greater Noida have apprehended 1,038 motorists for illegally using hooters and police or government symbols on their vehicles, officials disclosed on Friday.

On Friday alone, 387 motorists faced penalties, with 317 of those vehicles displaying UP government or Government of India inscriptions, 54 using sirens, and 16 adorning police colours, authorities confirmed.

The crackdown came on the heels of a similar operation a day earlier, which saw 365 offenders penalised. Violations included unauthorized siren installation (47 cases), misuse of police colours (21 cases), and improper government inscriptions (297 cases).

Additionally, 286 violators received challans on Wednesday for related offences: siren use (31 cases), police colours (27 cases), and government inscriptions (248 cases).

Police officials stated that this special campaign aims to eliminate illegal use of red-blue lights, sirens, and police markings on both two-wheelers and four-wheelers.

