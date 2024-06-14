Left Menu

Over 1,000 Motorists Nabbed for Misusing Hooters and Government Symbols in Noida Crackdown

In a three-day crackdown, traffic police in Noida and Greater Noida penalised 1,038 motorists for illegally using hooters and police/government symbols. The operation, which targeted vehicles with sirens and unauthorized government markings, saw hundreds fined. The initiative underscores the authorities' commitment to curtailing such violations.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 14-06-2024 21:21 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 21:21 IST
Over 1,000 Motorists Nabbed for Misusing Hooters and Government Symbols in Noida Crackdown
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In an intensified three-day crackdown, traffic police in Noida and Greater Noida have apprehended 1,038 motorists for illegally using hooters and police or government symbols on their vehicles, officials disclosed on Friday.

On Friday alone, 387 motorists faced penalties, with 317 of those vehicles displaying UP government or Government of India inscriptions, 54 using sirens, and 16 adorning police colours, authorities confirmed.

The crackdown came on the heels of a similar operation a day earlier, which saw 365 offenders penalised. Violations included unauthorized siren installation (47 cases), misuse of police colours (21 cases), and improper government inscriptions (297 cases).

Additionally, 286 violators received challans on Wednesday for related offences: siren use (31 cases), police colours (27 cases), and government inscriptions (248 cases).

Police officials stated that this special campaign aims to eliminate illegal use of red-blue lights, sirens, and police markings on both two-wheelers and four-wheelers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

 Global
2
Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Aluminum Recycling
Blog

Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Alum...

 Global
3
Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

 Global
4
Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From 5G to 6G: Integrating Large Language Models for Enhanced Network Performance

Southern Africa's Road to Prosperity: A Blueprint for Green, Resilient, and Inclusive Trade Corridors

Enhanced Road Safety: AI-Powered Radar Systems for Pedestrian and Cyclist Detection

Green Finance: Asia’s Blueprint for Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024