Dr. Phophi Ramathuba Elected as First Female Premier of Limpopo

History has been made in Limpopo as Dr. Phophi Ramathuba has been elected as the new Premier, becoming the first woman to hold the position in the province. The election took place during a session of the seventh Limpopo Legislature in Lebowakgomo on Friday.

Dr. Ramathuba succeeds Chupu Stanley Mathabatha, who served as Premier during the fifth and sixth administration terms. In addition to Dr. Ramathuba's groundbreaking election, the leadership of the Limpopo Legislature also saw significant female representation with Makoma Makhurupetje elected unopposed as the new Speaker and Tebogo Mamorobela as the Deputy Speaker.

In her acceptance speech, Dr. Ramathuba expressed her gratitude and humility at being entrusted with the responsibility of leading Limpopo. She emphasized a commitment to inclusivity and ensuring access to quality basic services for all citizens.

“I am deeply honoured for the opportunity to lead Limpopo towards a future of progress, prosperity, and unity. I am recommitting the new administration to inclusivity and access to quality basic services,” she stated.

Dr. Ramathuba called on the Legislature members to uphold their oversight roles diligently to ensure the administration serves the best interests of the citizens of Limpopo. She also acknowledged the leadership of the outgoing Premier, noting his role in navigating the province through past challenges.

This landmark election in Limpopo coincided with similar events in other provinces. In Mpumalanga, Mandla Ndlovu was elected as the new Premier, taking over from Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipane. Ndlovu pledged to build upon the legacy of his predecessors.

Oscar Mabuyane was re-elected as Premier of the Eastern Cape for a second term, and MaQueen Joyce Letsoha-Mathae was elected as Premier of the Free State. Meanwhile, Alan Winde was re-elected as the Premier of the Western Cape during a session of the Western Cape Parliament on Thursday.

The election of Dr. Phophi Ramathuba marks a significant moment in Limpopo's history, highlighting the progress towards gender equality and the empowerment of women in leadership positions.