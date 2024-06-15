AAP Urges Union Minister to Address Delhi's Water Crisis Amid Heatwave

AAP MLAs have made an urgent appeal to Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Paatil to intervene in solving the water crisis facing the national capital, exacerbated by the ongoing heatwave.

Describing the situation as 'very critical,' AAP's chief whip in Delhi Assembly, Dilip Pandey, stated that the Yamuna water issue is an inter-state matter requiring the coordination of the Jal Shakti Ministry.

Pandey noted that the letter sent by AAP MLAs seeks a meeting with the minister to discuss the crisis in detail. He emphasized the need for collective action, urging all political parties to prioritize finding a solution over politics.

'Without the Centre's intervention, no adequate solution will emerge,' Pandey asserted during a press conference.

The ruling AAP accused the BJP-ruled Haryana of blocking Delhi's share of Yamuna water, affecting water production in the city. Water Minister Atishi and Pandey both criticized BJP for politicizing the matter, also citing illegal sand mining in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh as factors obstructing water flow.

