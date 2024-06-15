Left Menu

AAP Urges Union Minister to Address Delhi's Water Crisis Amid Heatwave

AAP MLAs have appealed to Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Paatil to address Delhi's water crisis intensified by the heatwave. Chief whip Dilip Pandey highlighted the need for inter-state coordination and urged parties to work together. He accused BJP-ruled Haryana of stopping Delhi's share of Yamuna water.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-06-2024 13:47 IST | Created: 15-06-2024 13:47 IST
AAP Urges Union Minister to Address Delhi's Water Crisis Amid Heatwave
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

AAP MLAs have made an urgent appeal to Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Paatil to intervene in solving the water crisis facing the national capital, exacerbated by the ongoing heatwave.

Describing the situation as 'very critical,' AAP's chief whip in Delhi Assembly, Dilip Pandey, stated that the Yamuna water issue is an inter-state matter requiring the coordination of the Jal Shakti Ministry.

Pandey noted that the letter sent by AAP MLAs seeks a meeting with the minister to discuss the crisis in detail. He emphasized the need for collective action, urging all political parties to prioritize finding a solution over politics.

'Without the Centre's intervention, no adequate solution will emerge,' Pandey asserted during a press conference.

The ruling AAP accused the BJP-ruled Haryana of blocking Delhi's share of Yamuna water, affecting water production in the city. Water Minister Atishi and Pandey both criticized BJP for politicizing the matter, also citing illegal sand mining in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh as factors obstructing water flow.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FDA Shifts COVID-19 Vaccine Strategy to KP.2 Variant for 2024-25

FDA Shifts COVID-19 Vaccine Strategy to KP.2 Variant for 2024-25

 Global
2
UK Sanctions Russian Insurer, Judge Resolves JPMorgan Feud, Starmer's Tax Plans Unveiled

UK Sanctions Russian Insurer, Judge Resolves JPMorgan Feud, Starmer's Tax Pl...

 Global
3
Anies Baswedan Announces Bid for Jakarta Governor Amid Political Tensions

Anies Baswedan Announces Bid for Jakarta Governor Amid Political Tensions

 Indonesia
4
Major Shifts in Health Sector: Weight-Loss Drugs, COVID Innovations, and Legal Battles

Major Shifts in Health Sector: Weight-Loss Drugs, COVID Innovations, and Leg...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Catching the Wind: Mapping Sensitivities for Sustainable Offshore Wind Development

Pollution in Agriculture: The Hidden Crisis Threatening Our Environment

Kenya's Economic Renaissance: Navigating Challenges and Embracing Opportunities

Asia's Fight Against Toxic Pollutants: UNEP's Persistent Organic Pollutants Monitoring Plan

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024