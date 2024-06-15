Arunachal Pradesh's Visionary Path: Governor's Call for Inclusive Development
Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik urged newly elected MLAs to ensure holistic and inclusive development for all state residents. Praising Chief Minister Pema Khandu's leadership, he emphasized the need for good governance and citizen-centric decisions in the next 100 days to enhance social welfare and education.
- Country:
- India
In a significant address to the newly elected MLAs of Arunachal Pradesh, Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik emphasized the imperative of working devotedly for the state's holistic and inclusive development. He called for efforts to ensure no citizen is left behind, regardless of their socio-economic status.
Highlighting the progress under Chief Minister Pema Khandu's leadership, Governor Parnaik noted the remarkable advancements in sectors such as infrastructure, health, education, and digital governance. The mandate from the people clearly signals a desire for continued development and policy stability, he remarked.
Governor Parnaik asserted that dynamic and transparent governance is crucial for achieving equitable social welfare. He outlined the necessity of identifying and implementing new reforms to further enhance the quality of life across the state. The governor's vision for a prosperous Arunachal Pradesh hinges on dedicated and unwavering commitment from the new MLAs.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
BJP Sweeps Odisha: A Victory for Good Governance and Culture
"Resounding victory for good governance": PM Modi after BJP's historic win in Odisha assembly polls
NDA govt in next 10 years will focus on good governance, development, minimum interference in lives of common citizens: Narendra Modi.
PM Modi Vows Unanimity in Next Govt's Decisions, Focus on Good Governance
Union Minister Jitendra Singh Emphasizes Continued Good Governance Reforms