Arunachal Pradesh's Visionary Path: Governor's Call for Inclusive Development

In a significant address to the newly elected MLAs of Arunachal Pradesh, Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik emphasized the imperative of working devotedly for the state's holistic and inclusive development. He called for efforts to ensure no citizen is left behind, regardless of their socio-economic status.

Highlighting the progress under Chief Minister Pema Khandu's leadership, Governor Parnaik noted the remarkable advancements in sectors such as infrastructure, health, education, and digital governance. The mandate from the people clearly signals a desire for continued development and policy stability, he remarked.

Governor Parnaik asserted that dynamic and transparent governance is crucial for achieving equitable social welfare. He outlined the necessity of identifying and implementing new reforms to further enhance the quality of life across the state. The governor's vision for a prosperous Arunachal Pradesh hinges on dedicated and unwavering commitment from the new MLAs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)