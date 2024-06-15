Left Menu

Arunachal Pradesh's Visionary Path: Governor's Call for Inclusive Development

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik urged newly elected MLAs to ensure holistic and inclusive development for all state residents. Praising Chief Minister Pema Khandu's leadership, he emphasized the need for good governance and citizen-centric decisions in the next 100 days to enhance social welfare and education.

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 15-06-2024 16:11 IST | Created: 15-06-2024 16:11 IST
Arunachal Pradesh's Visionary Path: Governor's Call for Inclusive Development
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant address to the newly elected MLAs of Arunachal Pradesh, Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik emphasized the imperative of working devotedly for the state's holistic and inclusive development. He called for efforts to ensure no citizen is left behind, regardless of their socio-economic status.

Highlighting the progress under Chief Minister Pema Khandu's leadership, Governor Parnaik noted the remarkable advancements in sectors such as infrastructure, health, education, and digital governance. The mandate from the people clearly signals a desire for continued development and policy stability, he remarked.

Governor Parnaik asserted that dynamic and transparent governance is crucial for achieving equitable social welfare. He outlined the necessity of identifying and implementing new reforms to further enhance the quality of life across the state. The governor's vision for a prosperous Arunachal Pradesh hinges on dedicated and unwavering commitment from the new MLAs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FDA Shifts COVID-19 Vaccine Strategy to KP.2 Variant for 2024-25

FDA Shifts COVID-19 Vaccine Strategy to KP.2 Variant for 2024-25

 Global
2
UK Sanctions Russian Insurer, Judge Resolves JPMorgan Feud, Starmer's Tax Plans Unveiled

UK Sanctions Russian Insurer, Judge Resolves JPMorgan Feud, Starmer's Tax Pl...

 Global
3
Anies Baswedan Announces Bid for Jakarta Governor Amid Political Tensions

Anies Baswedan Announces Bid for Jakarta Governor Amid Political Tensions

 Indonesia
4
Major Shifts in Health Sector: Weight-Loss Drugs, COVID Innovations, and Legal Battles

Major Shifts in Health Sector: Weight-Loss Drugs, COVID Innovations, and Leg...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Catching the Wind: Mapping Sensitivities for Sustainable Offshore Wind Development

Pollution in Agriculture: The Hidden Crisis Threatening Our Environment

Kenya's Economic Renaissance: Navigating Challenges and Embracing Opportunities

Asia's Fight Against Toxic Pollutants: UNEP's Persistent Organic Pollutants Monitoring Plan

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024