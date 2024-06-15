Left Menu

Eight Israeli soldiers killed in blast in southern Gaza

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 15-06-2024 20:44 IST | Created: 15-06-2024 20:44 IST
  • Country:
  • Israel

Eight Israeli soldiers were killed in a blast in southern Gaza, the Israeli military said on Saturday.

It gave no details of the circumstances of the incident but earlier the armed wing of Hamas said it had killed and wounded a number of Israeli soldiers in an ambush on an armoured personnel carrier in the southern city of Rafah.

