Eight Israeli soldiers killed in blast in southern Gaza
Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 15-06-2024 20:44 IST | Created: 15-06-2024 20:44 IST
- Country:
- Israel
Eight Israeli soldiers were killed in a blast in southern Gaza, the Israeli military said on Saturday.
It gave no details of the circumstances of the incident but earlier the armed wing of Hamas said it had killed and wounded a number of Israeli soldiers in an ambush on an armoured personnel carrier in the southern city of Rafah.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Escalating Conflict: Israeli Forces Face Heavy Losses in Gaza
Intense Battles in Gaza: Israeli Forces Withdraw from Jabalia
Israeli Military Ends Major Operation in Gaza's Eastern Jabaliya
Rafah Conflict: Israeli Forces Push Against Hamas Strongholds
France Excludes Israeli Companies from Eurosatory 2024