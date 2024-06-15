Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: Four Naxalites held in Bijapur district

A tiffin bomb, gelatin stick, electric fuse wire and Maoist pamphlets were recovered from them, he added.Vekko, who carried a reward of Rs 5 lakh on her head, was held from the forest near Biriyabhumi village with a cache of explosives, the official said.

PTI | Bijapur | Updated: 15-06-2024 20:49 IST | Created: 15-06-2024 20:49 IST
Four Naxalites including two women, one of them carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh on her head, were arrested on Saturday in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, police said. Explosives were also recovered from them, said an official here.

The development came on a day when eight Naxalites and a jawan of the police's Special Task Force were killed in an encounter in neighbouring Narayanpur district of the state. The arrested Maoists were identified as Gallo Vekko and Samila Uika (both women), Bomda Kawasi and Sukko Kunjam. Kawasi and Kunjam were nabbed from forested hills of Surakhadapara-Keshtul under Bhairamgarh police station limits during an anti-Naxal operation by the District Reserve Guard of police and local police personnel, the official said. A `tiffin bomb', gelatin stick, electric fuse wire and Maoist pamphlets were recovered from them, he added.

Vekko, who carried a reward of Rs 5 lakh on her head, was held from the forest near Biriyabhumi village with a cache of explosives, the official said. She was commander of the Mirtur Local Organisation Squad (LOS) of Maoists, he said.

Uika was arrested from the forests between Fuladi and Jappemarka villages under Mirtur police station limits. She was a member of Mirtur LOS, the official said, adding that a tiffin bomb, detonator, pencil cell and electric wires were seized from her possession.

