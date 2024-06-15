Left Menu

Boiler explodes in Bengal rice mill, 8 workers injured

PTI | Howrah | Updated: 15-06-2024 21:45 IST | Created: 15-06-2024 21:45 IST
Eight workers, including four women, were injured after a boiler exploded in a rice mill in West Bengal's Howrah district on Saturday, police said.

Three of the injured are undergoing treatment in a hospital in Uluberia while five others five others were discharged after first aid.

The boiler exploded during the lunch break of the mill situated in Madari village and only a few workers were inside at that time.

Uluberia SDPO Nirupam Ghosh and Bagnan police station inspector in-charge Abhijit Das reached the spot with a group of police and RAF personnel after the incident.

Ghosh said the police have started investigation and forensic personnel can be called if necessary.

After the blast, mill authorities and local people sent the injured to Bagnan Rural Hospital. As the condition of three of them was serious, they were shifted to Saratchandra Chattopadhyay Government Medical College in Uluberia.

Local MLA and state minister Pulak Roy visited the hospital and enquired about the condition of the three injured people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

