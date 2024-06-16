Left Menu

Cow body parts thrown into temple in MP: 4 accused booked under NSA

PTI | Ratlam | Updated: 16-06-2024 09:11 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 08:58 IST
Cow body parts thrown into temple in MP: 4 accused booked under NSA
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The stringent National Security Act (NSA) has been invoked against four persons accused of throwing the severed head of a cow on a temple premises in Madhya Pradesh's Jaora town, a police official said.

Two motorcycle-borne persons allegedly threw the bovine's body parts on the temple premises in the wee hours of Friday which led to tension in the town located in Ratlam district, as per officials.

Four persons were subsequently arrested under various Indian Penal Code sections for hurting religious sentiments and other offences, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Manoj Kumar Singh told reporters.

Additional Superintendent of Police Rakesh Khakha on Saturday said provisions of the NSA have been invoked against the four accused, identified as Salman Mevati (24), Shakir Qureshi (19) Noshad Qureshi (40) and Shahrukh Sattar (25).

''Mevati and Qureshi were held on Friday while Noshad and Sattar were arrested on Thursday. Noshad has 20 cases against him nd has also been externed once from the district,'' he said.

''An attempt was made to disrupt peace and harmony of the area. However, timely measures prevented any flare up. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav had asked the police and administration to take strict action,'' Singh said.

Police said illegal portions of houses of the accused have been pulled down by the local administration.

After the incident on Friday, some Hindu outfits staged a protest and gave a call for Jaora bandh.

A person, identified as Gaurav Puri Goswami, lodged a complaint in connection with the incident. Security was stepped up in the town following the incident.

Jaora's Shahar Qazi Hafiz Bhuru had appealed to the people through a letter to maintain peace and harmony in the town.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vaccine Updates

Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vacc...

 Global
2
HM Amit Shah expresses sadness over loss of lives in Uttarakhand road accident

HM Amit Shah expresses sadness over loss of lives in Uttarakhand road accide...

 India
3
Reuters World News Summary

Reuters World News Summary

 Global
4
Honduras Unveils Bold Measures to Combat Organized Crime

Honduras Unveils Bold Measures to Combat Organized Crime

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact on Education

The Power of Timing: How Cash Transfer Duration Shapes Outcomes

Catching the Wind: Mapping Sensitivities for Sustainable Offshore Wind Development

Pollution in Agriculture: The Hidden Crisis Threatening Our Environment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024