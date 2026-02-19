A Journey Home: The Long-Awaited Reunion in West Singhbhum

In a heartwarming initiative, the West Singhbhum police will embark on a journey to Kerala to reunite Raja Gope with his family in Jharkhand after a 13-year separation. Gope, who boarded the wrong train as a child, has been spotted at a youth center in Kannur district.

Superintendent of Police Amit Renu confirmed the tracing of Gope's family in a village under Sonua police station. Officials, along with the Child Welfare Committee in Kerala, are preparing documents to verify the family's identity, coordinating efforts to ensure a smooth transfer.

Raja Gope, now a promising footballer, had recalled details of Chaibasa and his parents, aiding in his family's location. His mother, now brought back to Sonua for the reunion process, looks forward to the reconnection after receiving confirmation of his father's passing.

(With inputs from agencies.)