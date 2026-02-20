Left Menu

Rajnath Singh Calls for Global Maritime Cooperation to Tackle Emerging Challenges

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh urged global cooperation in addressing maritime challenges, including piracy, terrorism, and climate-induced disasters. During Exercise MILAN, he emphasized the importance of naval collaboration for international peace, outlining India's vision of deepening maritime engagement under the MAHASAGAR initiative and acknowledging UNCLOS's vital legal framework.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Visakhapatnam | Updated: 20-02-2026 09:11 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 09:11 IST
Rajnath Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh emphasized the growing need for international collaboration in the maritime sector, speaking to navy chiefs and delegates from 74 countries at the Exercise MILAN. He highlighted conventional threats coexisting with new challenges, such as piracy, terrorism, illegal fishing, and increased vulnerability of critical supply chains.

Singh underscored the impact of climate change on increasing natural disasters, necessitating more frequent humanitarian and disaster relief operations. He also pointed to heightened economic competition and contested underwater resources as adding complexity to the global maritime landscape, calling for a unified approach in addressing these tensions.

Singh called for reinforcement of the robust legal framework under UNCLOS to ensure safer seas and greater international naval cooperation. He highlighted India's maritime commitment through the MAHASAGAR initiative, showcasing the nation's evolving strategy for regional and international security and growth.

