Hostage Crisis at Rostov Detention Centre

Prisoners at a pre-trial detention centre in Rostov, Russia, took two employees hostage. The Federal Penitentiary Service indicated that the situation is under control, with law enforcement agencies on site. Reports suggest six detainees, some with terrorism convictions, are involved, though these details are unverified.

Reuters | Updated: 16-06-2024 11:49 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 11:49 IST
Prisoners at a pre-trial detention centre in Russia's southern region of Rostov took two employees hostage, the Federal Penitentiary Service said on Sunday.

"The institution operates as usual, the situation is under control," the service said in message on the Telegram messaging app. It added that law enforcement agencies were called on site.

Baza, a Telegram channel with links to Russian law enforcement, said that six of detainees were involved in taking the employees hostage, among them several already convicted of terrorism charges. Reuters could not independently verify the Baza report.

Shaping the Digital Future: Strategic Impact of Tax and Fee Reductions on Business Innovation

Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact on Education

The Power of Timing: How Cash Transfer Duration Shapes Outcomes

Catching the Wind: Mapping Sensitivities for Sustainable Offshore Wind Development

