Hostage Crisis at Rostov Detention Centre
Prisoners at a pre-trial detention centre in Rostov, Russia, took two employees hostage. The Federal Penitentiary Service indicated that the situation is under control, with law enforcement agencies on site. Reports suggest six detainees, some with terrorism convictions, are involved, though these details are unverified.
Prisoners at a pre-trial detention centre in Russia's southern region of Rostov took two employees hostage, the Federal Penitentiary Service said on Sunday.
"The institution operates as usual, the situation is under control," the service said in message on the Telegram messaging app. It added that law enforcement agencies were called on site.
Baza, a Telegram channel with links to Russian law enforcement, said that six of detainees were involved in taking the employees hostage, among them several already convicted of terrorism charges. Reuters could not independently verify the Baza report.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
